The seventh-ranked Washington Huskies seek their 13th consecutive victory when they host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday. Washington (5-0, 2-0) made it 12 straight wins on Sept. 30, when it posted a 31-24 triumph at Arizona State. Oregon (5-0, 2-0) has lost only twice in its last 17 outings, with one of those defeats coming at home against the Huskies. The Ducks have posted back-to-back 42-6 victories over Colorado and Stanford.

Kickoff at Husky Stadium in Seattle is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 3-point favorites in the latest Washington vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 67.

Washington vs. Oregon spread: Huskies -3

Washington vs. Oregon over/under: 67 points

Washington vs. Oregon money line: Huskies -158, Ducks +133

WAS: The Huskies defeated Oregon as 12-point road underdogs last season

ORE: The Ducks are 15-3 against the spread in their last 18 meetings with Washington

Why Washington can cover

The Huskies own the sixth-longest active home winning streak in FBS, as they've won 10 in a row at Husky Stadium since the start of last season. They've been dominant on their own field of late, winning their final home game of 2022 by 47 points and each of their first three this year by at least 27. Washington also has fared well against elite competition lately as it has won four straight meetings with ranked opponents.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has 16 touchdown tosses and only two interceptions, leads the nation with an average of 399.8 passing yards and is second with 1,999 through five games. Wideout Rome Odunze is seventh in the country with 608 receiving yards on 32 catches, and Ja'Lynn Polk has hauled in 26 passes for 468 yards, with both sharing the team lead of four TD receptions with tight end Jack Westover. Polk had 95 yards and a score against Oregon last season while Jalen McMillan, who is likely to return after missing the last 2.5 games with a lower-body injury, made eight catches for 122 yards in the victory over the Ducks.

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks have been even more impressive on the scoreboard in 2023, amassing 258 points while allowing only 59. Oregon has registered at least 38 points in every contest while giving up more than 10 just once. The team ranks second nationally in total offense ( 557.8 yards), eighth in rushing (225.2) and 10th in passing (330.6).

Senior quarterback Bo Nix threw for four touchdowns against Stanford, giving him 15 on the season against just one interception. He leads the country in completion percentage (80%) and is just the third FBS signal-caller since 2000 with an 80% completion rate and at least 250 passing yards per game (291.8) through five games of a season. Nix, who has three TD tosses in four of his five outings this year, recorded a pair and also ran for a score in last year's meeting with Washington.

