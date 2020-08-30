We waited a long time for the 2020 college football season to begin, and that wait included a lot of fear that it might not begin at all, but once it started, it didn't take long for it to feel real.

In fact, it didn't even take more than one play.

Austin Peay running back C.J. Evans Jr. took off for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the 2020 season. I wouldn't call myself superstitious, but there are far worse omens for the 2020 season as a whole than a house call on the first snap.

It's certainly better than the news before kickoff. That's when reports began to surface that Austin Peay would be without players for the game due to positive COVID-19 tests. The school issued a statement on the reports but could not confirm anything without violating the players' privacy.

"While we appreciate the interest in Austin Peay's football team in the lead up to the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff, we are unable to comment on any individual student-athlete's health or well-being," Austin Peay athletic director Gerald Harrison said. "As usual, we brought 70 student-athletes to today's game and they are prepared and looking forward to the opportunity to play in tonight's showcase."

Harrison went on to say that the school conducted tests of its players and staff 72 hours prior to the game as required by the NCAA and that "none of the individuals representing Austin Peay in Montgomery, Alabama tested positive for the virus."