Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Wyoming 5-1, Air Force 5-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons will be playing in front of their home fans against the Wyoming Cowboys at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. Both teams are coming into the game red-hot, with Air Force sitting on ten straight victories dating back to last season and Wyoming on three.

Air Force gave up the first points two Saturdays ago, but they didn't let that get them down. They simply couldn't be stopped and they easily beat San Diego State 49-10 at home.

Zac Larrier looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 189 yards and two touchdowns while completing 85.7% of his passes, and also rushing for 103 yards on only eight carries. That's the first time this season that Larrier rushed for 100 or more yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Cade Harris, who gained 110 total yards and two touchdown.

Even though Wyoming has not done well against Fresno State recently (they were 0-4 over their last four matchups), they didn't let that get in the way on Saturday. Wyoming secured a 24-19 W over Fresno State. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 43 point over/under.

Andrew Peasley looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Wyatt Wieland was in the mix as well, providing Wyoming with two touchdowns.

Air Force's victory was their fifth straight at home, which bumped their overall record up to 5-0. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance: across that stretch, they averaged 37.6 points per game. Wyoming has been no stranger to the win column this season, as they've started out with wins in five of their first six games, giving them a 5-1 record.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Air Force is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Falcons have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 329.8 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Cowboys struggle in that department as they've been averaging 173.7 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game will be fought in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Air Force is a big 10.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 42 points.

Series History

Wyoming has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Air Force.