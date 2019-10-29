Watch App. State vs. Ga. Southern: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 20 App. State (home) vs. Ga. Southern (away)

Current Records: App. State 7-0; Ga. Southern 4-3

What to Know

Ga. Southern has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Thursday. Ga. Southern and App. State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Ga. Southern coming into their contest against New Mexico State on Saturday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. The Eagles took their matchup against New Mexico State by a conclusive 41-7 score. Ga. Southern's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Wesley Kennedy III, who rushed for 143 yards and two TDs on six carries, and RB J.D. King, who rushed for 143 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. This was the first time King has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. King's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, App. State might be getting used to good results now that the team has seven wins in a row. They made easy work of South Alabama and carried off a 30-3 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point App. State had established a 23 to nothing advantage.

Their wins bumped the Eagles to 4-3 and the Mountaineers to 7-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Eagles and the Mountaineers clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Eagles.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

App. State have won three out of their last four games against Ga. Southern.