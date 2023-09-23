No. 19 Colorado's 3-0 start in its first season under Deion Sanders has been met with much fanfare, including support from a handful of celebrities within and beyond the sport of football. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is among the notable celebs endorsing the program, and he was even invited into the Buffaloes' locker room to address players prior to the team's Week 3 double-overtime victory against Colorado State.

A week passed before The Rock's spiel went public in a video he posted to social media Saturday morning. Johnson expressed gratitude for the invitation from Sanders before summarizing the points he made to the players, including a message to make things "personal."

"I was honored to be asked by my brother 'Coach Prime' (Deion Sanders) say a few words to his team a few minutes before they took the field against CSU," Johnson wrote. "My message to these young men was simple: We control so much of our lives with the hard work and effort we put in with own two hands. Callouses. And always make it personal."

Making things "personal" was a matter that Sanders addressed with his team across multiple days ahead of the matchup with CSU. Sanders and the Buffaloes took exception to comments made by Rams coach Jay Norvell in which he criticized Sanders for frequently wearing glasses and a hat in public. And while Norvell's squad delivered a fight as multiple touchdown underdogs, all the extra motivation proved to be just enough for Colorado to escape victorious.

Sanders and Johnson, of course, both have ties to college football in the state of Florida. Sanders starred at Florida State in the late 1980s before embarking on an illustrious NFL career, while Johnson played at Miami in the early 1990s before pursuing a successful career in both wresting and acting.