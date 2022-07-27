One of the top programs in college football will soon add one of the top prospects in the 2023 class as the offseason recruiting cycle pushes forward. Caleb Downs, a five-star safety, will make his college commitment on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. Downs, who is ranked No. 13 overall according to 247Sports, has narrowed his choices down to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State. The 247Sports crystal ball gives the Crimson Tide the best chance to secure Downs' commitment. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Downs, a 6-foot, 185-pounder from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia, is the top-ranked safety prospect in the country and top-ranked overall player in the state. He has 186 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, 33 pass breakups and 14 interceptions in three high school seasons.

Andrew Ivins, Southeast recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Downs:

The type of prospect that checks off all the right boxes. Always looks to be one step ahead of others. Athletic enough to get across the field and erase a touchdown, but also physical enough to come down hill and meet a running back in the A or B gap. Smooth and in control while in reverse as he keeps eyes in the backfield. Quick to trigger. Plants his cleats and drives towards the football better than most his age. Takes the right angles while in pursuit and has a few tricks to shed blocks once he meets traffic. Has experience working out of a variety of different coverages and has shown that he can be rather effective as slot defender in certain situations.

Ivins has made official visits to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama and Georgia since June 3. In addition to his work on the gridiron, Downs also stars on the basketball court and baseball field.