Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Fresno State

Current Records: San Diego State 4-3; Fresno State 3-4

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10:30 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Valley Children's Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Aztecs were hampered by 91 penalty yards against the Nevada Wolf Pack last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. San Diego State captured a comfortable 23-7 win. They can attribute much of their success to S Jalen Mayden, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 11 points for San Diego State. K Jack Browning delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Fresno State turned the game against the New Mexico Lobos into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 510 yards to 138. Fresno State blew past New Mexico 41-9 last week. It took four tries, but the Bulldogs can finally say that they have a victory on the road. They relied on the efforts of RB Jordan Mims, who rushed for one TD and 165 yards on 26 carries, and QB Logan Fife, who passed for one TD and 225 yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 49 yards. Fife's performance made up for a slower game against the San Jose State Spartans two weeks ago. Fife's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The Aztecs are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

San Diego State came up short against the Bulldogs when the two teams previously met in October of last year, falling 30-20. Can San Diego State avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California

Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Fresno State and San Diego State both have three wins in their last six games.