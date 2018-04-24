WATCH: Jalen Hurts almost gets drilled by foul ball at Alabama softball game

Look, we know that, according to his father, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts could very well transfer out of the program if he loses the ongoing, high-profile competition with Tua Tagovailoa.

That doesn't mean the fine folks in Tuscaloosa have to push him out the door by hitting foul balls at ridiculous speeds at him, though.

Kidding aside, Hurts was taking in a Crimson Tide softball game against Tennessee on Monday night along the left field line when he had to take cover because of a foul ball that came screaming in his direction. On one hand, Hurts has one of the best seats in the house to take in the game. On the other hand, such views should come with a hazard warning.

Here's another shot of the hit and holy cow, look out!

Guess you could say that would have ... hurt. (I'm sorry.)

Hurts has been evading disastrous collisions his whole career, but that might be his best head-on-a-swivel moment. Those instincts may come in handy with the starting quarterback battle against Tagovailoa expected to continue deep into fall camp.