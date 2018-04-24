WATCH: Jalen Hurts almost gets drilled by foul ball at Alabama softball game
Hurts has been avoiding potential collisions like these for a while now
Look, we know that, according to his father, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts could very well transfer out of the program if he loses the ongoing, high-profile competition with Tua Tagovailoa.
That doesn't mean the fine folks in Tuscaloosa have to push him out the door by hitting foul balls at ridiculous speeds at him, though.
Kidding aside, Hurts was taking in a Crimson Tide softball game against Tennessee on Monday night along the left field line when he had to take cover because of a foul ball that came screaming in his direction. On one hand, Hurts has one of the best seats in the house to take in the game. On the other hand, such views should come with a hazard warning.
Here's another shot of the hit and holy cow, look out!
Everyone wants to know, @JalenHurts , you good?! LOOK OUT! Head on a swivel. (Video: @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/UxhYh0NXSh— Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) April 24, 2018
Guess you could say that would have ... hurt. (I'm sorry.)
Hurts has been evading disastrous collisions his whole career, but that might be his best head-on-a-swivel moment. Those instincts may come in handy with the starting quarterback battle against Tagovailoa expected to continue deep into fall camp.
-
Alabama gets national title rings
There's a lot of bling in the Crimson Tide's national title jewelry
-
LSU S Delpit out with broken collarbone
Delpit finished fourth on the Tigers in tackles in 2017 with 60
-
Pruitt doubles down on expectations
There's a new sheriff in town on Rocky Top
-
2018 NFL Draft: Top 32 players from CFB
Here's why Josh Allen isn't one of the 32 best draft-eligible players
-
Former Michigan player apologizes
Elysee Mbem-Bosse sent a series of cryptic, threatening tweets last week
-
Nebraska ready for the now with Frost
Cornhuskers fans are ready to win again, and Frost is uniquely qualified to get it done