Who's Playing

No. 21 Kansas State Wildcats @ No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Kansas State 7-3, Kansas 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Kansas State is 8-0 against Kansas since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The two teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Despite being away, Kansas State is looking at a ten-point advantage in the spread.

Kansas State put the finishing touches on their fifth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 59-25 win over Baylor. With that victory, Kansas State brought their scoring average up to 38.8 points per game.

Kansas State can attribute much of their success to DJ Giddens, who gained 134 total yards and a touchdown, and Will Howard, who threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Keenan Garber got in on the action as well, converting a pick into a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kansas last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Texas Tech by a score of 16-13. It was the first time this season that Kansas let down their fans at home.

Despite the defeat, Kansas got a solid performance out of Devin Neal, who rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown while picking up 7.2 yards per carry. Neal was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 60 yards.

Kansas State's win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 45.6 points per game. As for Kansas, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-3.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Wildcats have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 202.4 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Jayhawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 199 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Everything went Kansas State's way against Kansas in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as Kansas State made off with a 47-27 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas State since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Kansas State is a big 10-point favorite against Kansas, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 57.5 points.

Series History

Kansas State has won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last 8 years.