Watch Maryland vs. Michigan St.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

How to watch Maryland vs. Michigan State football game

Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins (home) vs. Michigan State Spartans (away)

Current records: Maryland 5-3-1; Michigan St. 5-3-1

What to Know

On Saturday Michigan St. will take on Maryland at 12:00 p.m. Michigan St. are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

Michigan St. were able to grind out a solid victory over Purdue last week, winning 23-13. Among those leading the charge for Michigan St. was Rocky Lombardi, who passed for 318 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their contest two weeks ago against Iowa, Maryland were happy to find some success last Saturday. Maryland blew past Illinois 63-33. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Maryland's flat performance the matchup before.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Michigan St. and Maryland clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $9.94

Prediction

The Spartans are a solid 3 point favorite against the Terrapins.

This season, Maryland are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Michigan St., they are 3-5-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Michigan St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Maryland.

  • 2017 - Michigan State Spartans 17 vs. Maryland Terrapins 7
  • 2016 - Maryland Terrapins 28 vs. Michigan State Spartans 17
  • 2015 - Michigan State Spartans 24 vs. Maryland Terrapins 7
Our Latest Stories