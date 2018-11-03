Watch Maryland vs. Michigan St.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins (home) vs. Michigan State Spartans (away)

Current records: Maryland 5-3-1; Michigan St. 5-3-1

What to Know

On Saturday Michigan St. will take on Maryland at 12:00 p.m. Michigan St. are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

Michigan St. were able to grind out a solid victory over Purdue last week, winning 23-13. Among those leading the charge for Michigan St. was Rocky Lombardi, who passed for 318 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their contest two weeks ago against Iowa, Maryland were happy to find some success last Saturday. Maryland blew past Illinois 63-33. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Maryland's flat performance the matchup before.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Michigan St. and Maryland clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.94

Prediction

The Spartans are a solid 3 point favorite against the Terrapins.

This season, Maryland are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Michigan St., they are 3-5-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Michigan St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Maryland.