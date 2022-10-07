Who's Playing

Houston @ Memphis

Current Records: Houston 2-3; Memphis 4-1

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the Houston Cougars are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 7 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Tigers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Memphis made easy work of the Temple Owls last week and carried off a 24-3 win. The score was close at the half, but Memphis pulled away in the second half with 24 points. No one had a standout game offensively for Memphis, but they got scores from RB Brandon Thomas and TE Caden Prieskorn.

Meanwhile, Houston fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Tulane Green Wave last Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 27-24. The contest was a 7-7 toss-up at halftime, but Houston was outplayed the rest of the way. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from WR Nathaniel Dell, who snatched two receiving TDs, and QB Clayton Tune, who passed for two TDs and 208 yards on 33 attempts in addition to picking up 56 yards on the ground.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Tigers going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Memphis' victory brought them up to 4-1 while the Cougars' defeat pulled them down to 2-3. Memphis is 3-0 after wins this year, and Houston is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.96

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won five out of their last seven games against Houston.