Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Memphis

Current Records: North Alabama 1-9; Memphis 5-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the North Alabama Lions will be on the road. They will take on the Memphis Tigers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Allowing an average of 39.8 points per game, North Alabama has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

The Lions came up short against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles last week, falling 35-27.

Meanwhile, Memphis had enough points to win and then some against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last Thursday, taking their game 26-10. The team ran away with 20 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. Memphis' WR Javon Ivory was one of the most active players for the squad, catching seven passes for one TD and 123 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Ivory has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. K Chris Howard delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Memphis' victory lifted them to 5-5 while North Alabama's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 1-9. We'll find out if the Tigers can add another positive mark to their record or if the Lions can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Memphis' step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.