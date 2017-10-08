WATCH: Michael Irvin loses his damn mind after Miami finally beats Florida State
At least we think he is happy ... it's hard to tell what he's yelling
After watching Miami's thrilling 24-20 win over Florida State on Saturday, there was only one thought on my mind.
"I wonder how Michael Irvin is reacting right now?"
Well, thanks to the wonders of social media, it was easy to find out!
long time coming but it's here now. @canesfootball beats @fsufootball we r really on r way back. my reaction in my suite when we scored🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/rnxEtjypEG— Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) October 7, 2017
He seems pretty excited, you guys, and who could blame him? Not only did Miami end its seven-game losing streak against Florida State, but it did so in electrifying fashion.
