WATCH: Michael Irvin loses his damn mind after Miami finally beats Florida State

At least we think he is happy ... it's hard to tell what he's yelling

After watching Miami's thrilling 24-20 win over Florida State on Saturday, there was only one thought on my mind.

"I wonder how Michael Irvin is reacting right now?"

Well, thanks to the wonders of social media, it was easy to find out!

He seems pretty excited, you guys, and who could blame him? Not only did Miami end its seven-game losing streak against Florida State, but it did so in electrifying fashion.

CBS Sports Writer

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories