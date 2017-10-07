WATCH: Miami ends losing streak to Florida State on insane last-minute touchdown

Miami beat Florida State for the first time since 2009

Miami knocked off Florida State for the first time since 2009 in thrilling fashion. After James Blackman marched the Seminoles down the field and connected with Auden Tate for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:24 remaining, Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier responded with heroics of his own, going 75 yards in nine plays and throwing the game-winning score to Darrell Langham. 

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson

