Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 5-5; Middle Tenn. 5-5

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-3), but not for long. Florida Atlantic will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Last year, they and the Blue Raiders were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.

After constant struggles on the road, Florida Atlantic has finally found some success away from home. They put a hurting on the FIU Panthers on the road to the tune of 52-7. With Florida Atlantic ahead 31-7 at the half, the contest was all but over already. It was another big night for their QB N'Kosi Perry, who passed for two TDs and 104 yards on 22 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Florida Atlantic's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. was able to grind out a solid victory over the Charlotte 49ers last week, winning 24-14. Among those leading the charge for the Blue Raiders was RB Frank Peasant, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Owls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 5-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Florida Atlantic ranks 20th in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only five on the season. But the Blue Raiders enter the game having picked the ball off 13 times, good for 11th in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a solid 6-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Middle Tenn. and Florida Atlantic both have two wins in their last seven games.