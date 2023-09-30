Who's Playing

No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide @ Mississippi State Bulldogs

Current Records: Alabama 3-1, Mississippi State 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Unlike Alabama, Mississippi State will be limping in after taking a loss.

Last Saturday, Alabama strolled past Ole Miss with points to spare, taking the game 24-10. That's two games straight that Alabama has won by exactly 14 points.

Alabama can attribute much of their success to Jase McClellan, who rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown. McClellan also rushed for 100 rushing yards for the first time this season. While his performance might not make the highlight reel, Will Reichard loomed large in the final result, having booted in three field goals.

Alabama's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was Dallas Turner and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State came up short against South Carolina on Saturday and fell 37-30.

Despite the loss, Mississippi State got a solid performance out of Lideatrick Griffin, who picked up 256 receiving yards and a touchdown. Griffin also made the highlight reel thanks to a 65-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter. The team also got some help courtesy of Will Rogers, who threw for 487 yards and a touchdown.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Mississippi State, racking up 12 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Kyle Ferrie: he added nine points with three field goals, and another three kicking extra points. His longest was a 49-yard strike in the second quarter.

Even though they lost, the Bulldogs dominated in the air and finished the game with 487 passing yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as South Carolina only passed for 288.

Alabama's victory on Saturday bumped their record up to 3-1. The loss dropped Mississippi State back to even at 2-2.

Looking ahead, Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: Alabama is only 2-2 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 5-0 ATS vs. Mississippi State across their last five meetings.

Everything went Alabama's way against Mississippi State in their previous matchup last October as Alabama made off with a 30-6 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Alabama is a big 14.5-point favorite against Mississippi State, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Alabama has won all of the games they've played against Mississippi State in the last 8 years.