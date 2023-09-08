Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: App. State 1-0, North Carolina 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. ET

Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will head out on the road to face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels at 5:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the pair will really light up the scoreboard.

App. State took care of business in their home opener on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 45-24 victory over Gardner-Webb.

QB Joey Aguilar looked spectacular while leading his team to the win, throwing for 174 yards and four touchdowns on 13 attempts. Aguilar wound up with a passer rating of 298.6. It was a true group effort though, and the team also got help from RB Nate Noel, who rushed for 117 yards and punched in a rushing TD.

Meanwhile, North Carolina had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They took their matchup against South Carolina on Saturday 31-17. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point North Carolina had established a 17 point advantage.

App. State will need to dig deep on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a mediocre 3-9 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

App. State And North Carolina were almost perfectly matched up in their previous matchup back in September of 2022, but App. State suffered an agonizing 63-61 loss. Can App. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Carolina is a big 18-point favorite against App. State, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 58 points.

Series History

North Carolina and App. State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.