Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ North Texas

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 2-3; North Texas 2-3

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Mean Green and the Florida Atlantic Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

North Texas was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the Memphis Tigers last week. North Texas took a 44-34 hit to the loss column. The losing side was boosted by QB Austin Aune, who passed for three TDs and 371 yards on 49 attempts.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Florida Atlantic had to settle for a 28-26 defeat against the Purdue Boilermakers last week. Despite the loss, Florida Atlantic had strong showings from QB N'Kosi Perry, who passed for three TDs and 230 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 94 yards on the ground, and WR LaJohntay Wester, who was on the other end of those TDs and tacked on 90 yards receiving.

North Texas is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mean Green rank 10th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 12 on the season. But the Owls are even better: they come into the contest boasting the eighth most passing touchdowns in the nation at 13. We'll see if that edge gives Florida Atlantic a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won two out of their last three games against North Texas.