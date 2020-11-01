No. 3 Ohio State and No. 18 Penn State are squaring off in Happy Valley on Saturday, and Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson brought the goods.

Down 31-13 early in the fourth quarter, Sean Clifford hit Dotson on a 37-yarder on third-and-17 to get to the Ohio State 20-yard line. It as no ordinary catch, though, as the ball was tipped around before Dotson trapped it with his left hand against helmet. One play later, however, Dotson really had college football fans losing their minds when he hauled in a highlight-reel, one-handed catch -- this time with his left hand -- for a 20-yard touchdown to cut Ohio State's lead to 31-19 at the time.

Check out the second of the two unbelievable catches by the 5-foot-11, 182-pound junior from Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

That's not even fair, and both catches were made despite good coverage from Ohio State's defense. That kind of body control and strength have made Dotson one of the can't-miss players in college football in 2020.

The Nittany Lions came into the season in desperate need of a No. 1 receiver after K.J. Hamler departed for the NFL. It's safe to say that Dotson is that guy. He had four catches for 94 yards and a touchdown last week vs. Indiana, and made himself a legend on Saturday night inside Beaver Stadium.