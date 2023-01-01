Former Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III was calling the Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU when he suddenly ran off the field to go tend to his wife in labor. Griffin received a phone call live on the broadcast, to the surprise of his fellow broadcasters, before suddenly sprinting away as they offered their congratulations.

Griffin was calling the game on ESPN2 at field level with members of the Pat McAfee Show, including Taylor Lewan and A.J. Hawk. Because of his perch on the field, Griffin was able to speed away into the tunnel and hopefully get to his wife quickly. Griffin is a former track star who clocked a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and his explosion was still on display. A cameraman tried to keep up to no avail.

"Sorry guys, I have to go," Griffin told his fellow broadcasters while dapping all of them up. "My wife is going into labor, I'll see you guys later."

Griffin's wife, Grete, is an elite athlete of her own after starring at Florida State as a heptathlete and competing in the World Junior Championships. She has a personal best of 24.52 seconds in the 200-meter run, so don't be surprised if we're watching some of Griffin's children on the biggest stage before long.