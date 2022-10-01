Who's Playing

East Carolina @ South Florida

Current Records: East Carolina 2-2; South Florida 1-3

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic clash at 2:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at FAU Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

East Carolina fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Navy Midshipmen last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 23-20. This was hardly the result the Pirates or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 16.5 points over Navy heading into this contest. Despite the defeat, East Carolina got a solid performance out of WR Isaiah Winstead, who caught ten passes for one TD and 138 yards. Holton Ahlers' 67-yard touchdown toss to Winstead in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Meanwhile, South Florida played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 41-3 blowout to the Louisville Cardinals last week. South Florida was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing.

The Pirates are now 2-2 while the Bulls sit at 1-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: East Carolina ranks 12th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season. As for South Florida, they come into the game boasting the 15th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at three.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Pirates are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Florida have won five out of their last seven games against East Carolina.