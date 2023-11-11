Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Pittsburgh 2-7, Syracuse 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium -- New York City, New York

TV: ACC Network

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.00

What to Know

Pittsburgh is 7-1 against Syracuse since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for Pittsburgh and five for Syracuse.

Pittsburgh might've scored the first points on Saturday, but it was Florida State who claimed the real prize. Pittsburgh received a tough blow as they fell 24-7 to Florida State.

Meanwhile, Syracuse couldn't handle Boston College last Friday and fell 17-10.

The losing side was boosted by LeQuint Allen, who rushed for 142 yards while picking up 7.9 yards per carry. Allen was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 56 yards.

The losses dropped Pittsburgh to 2-7 and Syracuse to 4-5.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Pittsburgh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Syracuse against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Pittsburgh was able to grind out a solid win over Syracuse in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, winning 19-9. The rematch might be a little tougher for Pittsburgh since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a 3.5-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 38 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Syracuse.

Nov 05, 2022 - Pittsburgh 19 vs. Syracuse 9

Nov 27, 2021 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. Syracuse 14

Sep 19, 2020 - Pittsburgh 21 vs. Syracuse 10

Oct 18, 2019 - Pittsburgh 27 vs. Syracuse 20

Oct 06, 2018 - Pittsburgh 44 vs. Syracuse 37

Oct 07, 2017 - Syracuse 27 vs. Pittsburgh 24

Nov 26, 2016 - Pittsburgh 76 vs. Syracuse 61

Oct 24, 2015 - Pittsburgh 23 vs. Syracuse 20

Injury Report for Syracuse

Garrett Shrader: questionable (Undisclosed)

Trebor Pena: questionable (Undisclosed)

Steven Mahar Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)

David Wohlabaugh Jr.: Out for the Season (Leg)

Oronde Gadsden II: Out for the Season (Ankle)

Injury Report for Pittsburgh