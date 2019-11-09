Watch Texas vs. Kansas State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Texas vs. Kansas State football game
Who's Playing
Texas (home) vs. No. 20 Kansas State (away)
Current Records: Texas 5-3; Kansas State 6-2
What to Know
The Texas Longhorns have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Texas and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. Texas has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
It was a hard-fought contest, but the Longhorns had to settle for a 37-27 defeat against the TCU Horned Frogs two weeks ago. Texas' loss came about despite a quality game from WR Devin Duvernay, who caught eight passes for 173 yards and one TD.
A well-balanced attack led Kansas State over the Kansas Jayhawks every single quarter on their way to victory. Everything went Kansas State's way against Kansas last week as they made off with a 38-10 win. QB Skylar Thompson had a stellar game for Kansas State as he rushed for 127 yards and three TDs on 17 carries. This was the first time Thompson has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
Kansas State's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the QB and got past Kansas' offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 33 yards. Leading the way was DT Trey Dishon and his two sacks.
Kansas State's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Texas' defeat dropped them down to 5-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Longhorns are stumbling into the game with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 305.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Longhorns, the Wildcats enter the matchup with only four passing touchdowns allowed, good for best in the nation. Maybe that strength will give the Wildcats the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field -- Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
Odds
The Longhorns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Wildcats.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Longhorns, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Texas have won three out of their last four games against Kansas State.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Texas 19 vs. Kansas State 14
- Oct 07, 2017 - Texas 40 vs. Kansas State 34
- Oct 22, 2016 - Kansas State 24 vs. Texas 21
- Oct 24, 2015 - Texas 23 vs. Kansas State 9
