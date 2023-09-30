Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Panthers @ Virginia Tech Hokies
Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-3, Virginia Tech 1-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Despite being away, Pittsburgh are looking at a 2.5-point advantage in the spread.
Pittsburgh scored first but ultimately less than North Carolina in their game on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 41-24 to the Tar Heels. Pittsburgh's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.
Despite the defeat, Pittsburgh got a solid performance out of Rodney Hammond Jr., who rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech took a 24-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of Marshall. Virginia Tech just can't catch a break and have also now endured three losses in a row.
Virginia Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from Kyron Drones, who rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Drones punched in two rushing touchdowns for the first time this season.
Pittsburgh has fallen quite a ways from their 8-4 record last season and are now at 1-3. Virginia Tech continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at 1-3 this season.
Not only did both both teams lose their last games, neither team covered either. Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with Pittsburgh going off as just a 2.5 point favorite. This will be Virginia Tech's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.
Pittsburgh steamrolled past Virginia Tech in their previous matchup last October by a score of 45-29. Will Pittsburgh be able to walk away with two wins in a row? Check out CBSSports.com after the game to see how the team fared.
Odds
Pittsburgh is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Virginia Tech, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 41 points.
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Pittsburgh has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Virginia Tech.
- Oct 08, 2022 - Pittsburgh 45 vs. Virginia Tech 29
- Oct 16, 2021 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Virginia Tech 7
- Nov 21, 2020 - Pittsburgh 47 vs. Virginia Tech 14
- Nov 23, 2019 - Virginia Tech 28 vs. Pittsburgh 0
- Nov 10, 2018 - Pittsburgh 52 vs. Virginia Tech 22
- Nov 18, 2017 - Virginia Tech 20 vs. Pittsburgh 14
- Oct 27, 2016 - Virginia Tech 39 vs. Pittsburgh 36
- Oct 03, 2015 - Pittsburgh 17 vs. Virginia Tech 13