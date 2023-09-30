Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Virginia Tech Hokies

Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-3, Virginia Tech 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Despite being away, Pittsburgh are looking at a 2.5-point advantage in the spread.

Pittsburgh scored first but ultimately less than North Carolina in their game on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 41-24 to the Tar Heels. Pittsburgh's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

Despite the defeat, Pittsburgh got a solid performance out of Rodney Hammond Jr., who rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech took a 24-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of Marshall. Virginia Tech just can't catch a break and have also now endured three losses in a row.

Virginia Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from Kyron Drones, who rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Drones punched in two rushing touchdowns for the first time this season.

Pittsburgh has fallen quite a ways from their 8-4 record last season and are now at 1-3. Virginia Tech continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at 1-3 this season.

Not only did both both teams lose their last games, neither team covered either. Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with Pittsburgh going off as just a 2.5 point favorite. This will be Virginia Tech's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Pittsburgh steamrolled past Virginia Tech in their previous matchup last October by a score of 45-29. Will Pittsburgh be able to walk away with two wins in a row? Check out CBSSports.com after the game to see how the team fared.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Virginia Tech, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 41 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Virginia Tech.