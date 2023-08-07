The Tennessee Titans unveiled a classic look in recent weeks. The Titans will pay homage to the Houston Oilers with their throwback alternate jersey. The franchise moved from Houston to Tennessee in 1997. In 1999, Tennessee dropped the Oilers moniker in favor of the Titans and overhauled all other elements of the brand. The first time the Titans will trot out the throwbacks will mark the first time the franchise has worn the powder blue Oilers jerseys at home since moving to Tennessee. The Titans will wear the Oilers uniforms twice in 2023 and you can buy them at Fanatics right here before the season even starts.

There's a common misconception that the Oilers rebranded to become the Houston Texans, but the Texans were a separate expansion franchise that replaced the Oilers following their departure to the Volunteer State. With ownership still in the same family, the Titans consider the Oilers part of their franchise history and heritage and wore a different throwback Oilers look during the 2009 season. This will be the closest replica, however, to the popular light blue jerseys worn in the 1980s and 1990s.

Tennessee hasn't revealed which two home games the throwback uniforms will be used for. The Titans play the Chargers, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Colts, Texans, Seahawks and Jaguars in Nashville during the 2023 campaign. They are also the designated home team against the Ravens in London.

Wearing them against the Texans would be an intriguing choice given they were the expansion franchise that later replaced the Oilers following their departure to Tennessee.

The franchise has never won the Super Bowl, though it has found a level of consistency under current head coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans are 48-34 with three playoff appearances since 2019, including a run to the AFC Championship Game during the 2019 season. With veterans like Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins, Jeffery Simmons and Kevin Byard leading the way in 2023, the Titans are expected to be back in the mix in the AFC South.

