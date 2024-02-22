Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with teammates during a presentation after breaking the NCAA women's all-time scoring record during the match-up against the Michigan Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 15, 2024 in Iowa City, IA. Matthew Holst / Getty Images

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is the greatest scorer in the history of NCAA women's basketball after breaking Kelsey Plum's scoring record with a 49-point outing against Michigan on Feb. 15. She also dished out 13 assists and snatched five rebounds in the 106-89 win and has posted a double-double in her last five games. Now she has her sights set on breaking Pistol Pete Maravich's record for the most points by any Division I basketball player (male or female) of 3,667 points.

What's the best way to rep this amazing young athlete? We think it's by wearing the official Caitlin Clark jersey T-shirt commemorating her record that's available now at Fanatics.

Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes Nike unisex Record Breaking T-shirt (black)

The Caitlin Clark jersey T-shirt commemorating her NCAA women's scoring record is the perfect shirt for any fan of Iowa basketball, Caitlin Clark or women's sports.

The record-breaking jersey T-shirt is available at Fanatics for $35.

Why we like the Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes Nike Unisex Record Breaking T-Shirt

The Iowa Hawkeyes living legend has made history, breaking the NCAA women's basketball scoring record.



"You break it, you own it." This is a message that Iowa Hawkeyes fans will remember fondly years down the road when they reminisce on this special moment.



Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes Nike unisex name and number T-shirt (gold)

Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes Nike Unisex Name & Number T-shirt in gold is another must-have for any Iowa fan.

The jersey T-shirt is available at Fanatics for $35.

Why we like the Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes Nike Unisex Name and Number T-shirt

Designed as a simple alternative to on-court jerseys, this player tee features bold graphics on the front and back so you can proudly support your Iowa Hawkeyes.



This machine-wash, tumble-dry low jersey t-shirt is a strong tribute to your favorite player's career with the Iowa Hawkeyes

What you should know about Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes

Clark is sitting at 3,569 points for her career and only needs 99 more points to become the most prolific scorer in the history of college basketball. Her Hawkeyes are ranked No. 4 in the country with a 23-3 record heading into a big matchup with No. 14 Indiana on Thursday. Iowa lost the national championship game to LSU in 2023 and will be looking to send Clark out as a champion this season after four illustrious years with the program. And you can get your Caitlin Clark record t-shirt now.

Unbelievable shooting range has been a hallmark of Clark's career. She has an outside chance of breaking Taylor Robertson's (Oklahoma) record for career 3-pointers made in women's college basketball. Clark is at 487 made triples while Robertson finished her career with 537 made 3-pointers in her career. So how long will it take for Clark to best Maravich, and can she catch Robertson with four regular-season games and the postseason remaining in her collegiate career?

Clark has already become one of the most iconic athletes of her generation and her jersey is the best-selling in the history of women's college basketball. Now you can add to your Caitlin Clark apparel collection with a Nike jersey T-shirt. Fanatics has her official Iowa jersey t-shirt or a special edition commemorative jersey shirt to mark her record-breaking night last week. You can find them all here now.