The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate winning the National League West Division after a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Dodgers won 6-2 in 11 innings. Stephen Brashear/Getty

The LA Dodgers are going to the 2023 MLB playoffs. For the 10th time in 11 seasons, the boys in blue are headed to the postseason. That's no surprise to Dodger fans. It's a team stacked with talent; Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Freddie Freeman headline a a star-studded roster of postseason and World Series veterans who make winning look easy.

If the Dodgers want to win it all this season, they're going to have to get past the Atlanta Braves, the current home-run kings of Major League Baseball. But first, it's time to celebrate. That means stocking up on the just-in, post-season-exclusive fan gear celebrating the 2023 Dodgers clinching the NL West. This merch is only available for a limited time. Score yours below.

The best LA Dodgers post season gear

We love Nike's LA Dodgers post season T-shirts and hoodies, plus post season gear from Fanatics. Judging by the talent on this Dodgers roster, we're in for a long postseason.

Nike

Commemorate the Dodgers 10th trip to the post season in 11 years with Nike's sweet postseason T-shirt. Stack 'em up year after year, just like the team does.

Why we like this Nike 2023 NL Division West Champions T-Shirt:

NIke makes quality fangear that lasts for seasons (and championships) to come.

We love celebrating big wins with merch and souvenirs.

This Nike T-shirt is made from ultra soft fabric that offers all-day comfort.

Nike

Get ready for the 2023 MLB post season with this lightweight (super soft) -shirt from Nike. A post season-exclusive, this T-shirt is available for a sorrt time. Get yours before it sells out.

We we like the Nike LA Dodgers postseason Legend T-shirt:

We love the quality of Nike products.

Sometimes you just need to snatch limited-edition merch. This is one of those times.

This lightweight tee is made with sweat-wicking technology that keeps you dry all day.

This T-shirt is made from ultra-soft jersey fabric.

Nike

October baseball means brisk nights at the ballpark, the perfect time to sport a Nike LA Dodgers post season-exclusive hoodie. This just-in hoodie features moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you dry, no matter how intense the cheering.

Why we like this Nike Postseason Dugout hoodie:

We like the moisture-wicking fabric, which keeps you comfortable and dry throughout the game.

This is a great looking hoodie that features bold postseason graphics and high-quality materials.

Shop LA Dodgers gear on Amazon: '47 Dodgers Black White Clean Up Cap

Amazon

We're big fans of '47 Brand's team gear. Its quality is top-notch (and well worth the price). We like that the company's gear is officially licensed and that this Clean Up cap features classic Dodger Blue and white, a must-have for any Dodger fan.

Why we like the '47 Brand LA Dodgers Clean Up cap:

'47 Brand is one of our favorite fan gear brands for high-quality, stylish merch.

We like the classic bold Dodgers logo.

We'd prefer to spend more for well made fan gear and this cap is just that.

Amazon

Apologies in advance if it's hard to choose between '47 Brand's Dodgers Clean Up cap and this Script Logo cap. You just may decide to buy both.

Why we like this '47 Brand Dodgers Script logo cap:

This Amazon best seller features a stylish, broken-in look.

The hook-and-loop enclosure make this hat an easy fit for most fans.

The quality logo stands the test of time.

Amazon

When it comes to fan gear, we don't mind paying a little bit more for quality merch. We chose this '47 Brand's Dodgers tee knowing we want our fan gear to go the distance, just like our team.

Hey fans: Reviewers suggest buying a size up.

Why we love it:

We really like the simplicity of this classic LA Dodgers T-shirt.

This T-shirt is made from 100% cotton, which promises to be soft and wash well.

Amazon

Scoring World Series champion Freddie Freeman from the Atlanta Braves in March 2022 was a big coup for Dave Roberts and the entire Dodgers front office. Fans quickly embraced Freeman, his No. 5 jersey lining the stadium on tees and fan gear.

Let's face it: Adding Freeman to the lineup was a big coup for the Dodgers.

We like that this T-shirt offers a way to rep one of our favorite players without paying the higher cost of some other jerseys.





Amazon

Flex your fandom wherever you go -- literally -- with a Dodgers chrome license plate holder.

Why we like the Dodgers license plate holder:

The frame measures 12" x 6", with pre-drilled holes included.

This high-quality frame is impact-resistant and built to last.

Related Content on CBS Sports: