Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes sports a pair of Blenders sunglasses during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Sept. 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, TX. Ron Jenkins / Getty Images

When Blenders eyewear signed a deal with former Colorado Buffaloes head coach (and former NFL and MLB star) Deion Sanders, they never anticipated Sanders would turn criticism into massive Blenders sunglasses sales.

Here's what went down and how you can get yours.

Sanders, aka "Coach Prime", is not one to shy away from controversy. Prior to the Buffaloes' Week 3 matchup against rival Colorado State, head coach Jay Norvell publicly criticized Prime for wearing sunglasses while addressing the media.

On his coach's podcast, Norvell recounted his own statements to ESPN saying, "When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That's what my mother taught me," Norvell said. "They're not going to like us, no matter what we say or do. It doesn't matter. So, let's go up there and play."

Sanders responded by gifting his entire team the sunglasses referenced by Norvell, which happen to be the Blender Eyewears' Prime 21 sunglasses, which retail for $67.

With demand so hot, Blenders sold 72,000 pairs of Blenders Prime 21 since Norvell's pre-game rant. Adding insult to sunglasses shade, the Buffaloes beat the Colorado State Rams in a blistering 43-35 OT victory.

When it comes to Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes, the future looks bright. It's time to buy some shades.

Blenders

Sanders' Blenders collab features scratch-resistant polarized lenses that filter bright, reflective light and reduce glare during outdoor activities. These unisex frames come in a wide variety of colors, each more stylish than the next.

Blenders Prime 21 sells for $67 and is now available for pre-order at Blenders.

What we like about Blenders Prime 21 sunglasses:

These sunglasses feature 100% UV protection

The frames are scratch resistant.

The frames pay homage to Coach Prime, with his catch phrases "We coming" and "Prime" featured on the temple.

The lenses are mirrored.

