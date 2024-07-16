Amazon

The Diadem Edge 18k pickleball paddle is a top-seller.

This pickleball paddle is priced at $154, instead of $230.





Carbon fiber is already a great choice for players who want tons of spin, but the Diadem Edge 18K takes it to a new level with its triaxial weave 18K carbon fiber face. With carbon fiber yarn woven at 60-degree angles, the paddle can generate spin at every angle of contact.

For pickleball players, that means consistent spin on every shot, no matter what angle you approach from. To balance out that spin-focused design, Diadem built the rest of the paddle for maximum control. The 8-ounce weight and 16 mm thick paddle makes it easier to maneuver and help create a larger sweet spot.

Overall, it's great for finesse players or counterpunchers who focus on court placement and keeping their opponent on the move. The paddle offers enough control to keep up in fast-paced exchanges at the net, but enough spin to keep your opponent constantly chasing after the ball.



Top features of the Diadem Edge 18K:

The unique multidirectional carbon fiber weave enables you to generate spin at every angle of contact.

A thick paddle and midweight design make this paddle easier to control than most spin-focused paddles.

With a soft grip and reinforced edge shield, this paddle is comfortable and durable enough to use for years to come.

