Amazon

Attention runners. This is your moment. Amazon Prime Day 2024 is finally here, and it's bringing some of the best running shoe deals we've seen this year. And in case you're new to the sport, running shoes can be pricey. While the quality and performance more than make up for the price, there's nothing quite like that feeling of snagging top-of-the-line running shoes at a deep discount.

So if you're ready for an upgrade or looking to expand your rotation, these are the best Prime Day deals on running shoes to shop during the 48-hour event.

We're tracking down all the best Prime Day discounts, including the best lightning deals and rival sales during Prime Day 2024. Whether you're trying to find the best Prime Day deals on tech, Prime Day sales on beauty and fashion finds or Prime Day deals on health and fitness equipment, our team of expert deal hunters has you covered.

The best Prime Day running shoe deals

There's no shortage of savings at the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale. The online retailer has slashed prices on some of our favorite running shoes from Nike, Brooks and other top-rated brands.

Get more than 35% off the Brooks Ghost 15

Brooks

Designed for a soft, smooth ride, the Brooks Ghost 15 is built to keep your foot comfortable on long runs. That means maximum shock absorption, support only where you need it and a design that won't feel heavy on your foot, even after logging multiple miles.

Now that the Brooks Ghost 16 is out, Amazon has dropped the price on the previous generation running shoe. Get it for as low as $87 (reduced from $140).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Over 60% off last year's mixed terrain trail running shoe: Nike Pegasus Trail 4

Amazon

With the recent launch of the Nike Pegasus Trail 5, the previous generation of Nike's versatile trail running shoe is dropping to clearance prices -- and Amazon is dropping them even further during Amazon Prime Day.

Designed for mixed terrain, the shoes feature an adaptable tread that provides traction on gravel, dirt or pavement. The upper and midsole have many of the same features as the popular Nike Pegasus 40, making it a comfortable and versatile daily running shoe for the trails.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Get the Asics Gel-Kayano 30 for 38% off

Asics

With its updated 4D guidance system, the Asics Gel-Kayano 30 gently cradles your foot, providing the stabilizing structure you need to prevent wobbling on your landings. But the 40-millimeter stack of plush foam and shock-melting gel make these Asics running shoes significantly softer than your standard stability shoe.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get the supportive running shoe for as low as $100 (reduced from $160).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

A reliable daily trainer for $50: Adidas Adizero SL

Amazon

The Adidas Adizero SL is the first generation of Adidas' best daily running shoe. They're soft yet energetic -- comfortable and durable enough to serve as daily trainers, but snappy enough to race in. Originally priced at $120, the first-generation Adidas Adizero SL dropped to its clearance price of $60 when the second generation came out.

Now, Amazon has slashed the price even further so you can pick up a pair of the versatile daily trainers for as low as $50.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 ($25 off)

Amazon

Seemingly engineered for heel strikers, the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 packs tons of cushioning under the heel, featuring a generous 12-millimeter drop and guide rails around the heel to minimize side-to-side movement on landing.

It's cushy, supportive and on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Best competing Prime Day deals on running shoes

Amazon isn't the only place to find great deals on running shoes this week. We found Hoka, Nike and other top brands on deep discount at other retailers. Here are our favorite Prime Day alternative deals on many of our favorite running shoes.

50% off a versatile daily running shoe: Nike Pegasus 40

Nike

Featuring Nike's signature React foam midsole and two Air Zoom cushioning units, the Nike Pegasus 40 is both shock-absorbing and bouncy. Meanwhile, the flexible midfoot strap is designed to mold to any arch, so runners with higher arches or flat feet will feel comfortable in this shoe.

Now that the Nike Pegasus 41 is out, you can find these previous-generation shoes at Dick's Sporting Goods for as low as $58.

30% off last year's best super shoe: Nike Alphafly 2

Nike

The Alphafly line is the gold standard super shoes and carry a price tag to match. So, the best way to save on a pair of the premium shoes is to grab the previous generation Alphafly 2 while it's on clearance at Nike. While the upper and midsole are a little different than the latest Alphafly 3, it still promises to be a fun, bouncy ride with an almost weightless feel.

The Nike Alphafly 2 is 30% off at Nike, but sizes of the super shoe are selling out fast.

Best budget-friendly running shoe deal: Brooks Trace 2

Brooks

Weighing in at under 9 ounces, they're lightweight while offering a cushy midsole with a 12-millimeter drop. The Brooks Trace 2 also boasts a breathable upper and impressive durability, according to reviewers. Overall, the running shoe is comfortable enough and, reportedly, durable enough to serve as your daily trainer, and it's dropped to clearance pricing now that this year's Brook Trace 3 is out. That means you can get a pair of reliable daily trainers for just $75 (reduced from $100).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Save $40 on cushy trail running shoes: Hoka Stinson 6

REI

The Hoka Stinson line is one of the brand's best trail running shoes. The tall stack of foam in the midsole (42 mm tall for men's sizes, 40 mm for women's sizes) feels pillowy soft underfoot. The stabilizing H-frame prevents your foot from over-pronating and wrap-around side walls prevent excessive side-to-side movement. Meanwhile, all that stabilizing structure is balanced out by a stretchy upper and a roomy toe box that makes for a looser fit on the top of your foot.

With the new Stinson 7 out now, you can find the Hoka Stinson 6 at REI for just $130 (reduced from $170). Sizes are selling out fast, and only women's sizes are in stock right now.