If Deion Sanders has his way, his Colorado Buffaloes are going all the way to a national championship. Regardless of how the Buffaloes do in the 2023 NCAA college football season, Coach Prime has already brought attention, not to mention a surprise Week 1 upset over TCU, to the Buffaloes.

It's safe to say the Colorado Buffaloes are the team of the 2023 NCAA college football season. Judging by how quickly Buffs merch and gear is flying off the (digital) shelves, it's time to jump on the bandwagon.

The best Colorado Buffaloes merch and gear

The Coach Prime era in Colorado is nothing if not dramatic. After spending three seasons at the helm of Jackson State's football program, finishing his third season with a 12-1 record, the Colorado Buffaloes announced in December 2022 that Sanders would take over the Buffaloes' football program. Sanders assured fans he would turn around the school's program after the team finished 1-11 last season.

Since then Sanders has ruffled feathers, replacing 86 new players, 70 of whom were on scholarship, while offering his tough love coaching style without apology. One game into the 2023 NCAA college football season, Sanders is turning naysayers into fans -- and the season has only just begun.

Our favorite Colorado Buffaloes fan gear: Nike Pegasus 40

Nike

The only thing hotter than the Buffaloes this season is the Nike NFL Colorado Buffaloes Pegasus 40, this season's annual Nike NFL drop. The Pegasus 40 is a responsive, gender-neutral, responsive shoe that offers maximum support in the sensitive areas of the foot --namely the toe and the arch.

Whether you're adding miles to your morning run, or cheering the Buffs on at Folsom Field, this shoe gives fans an opportunity to rep their team in style (and comfort).

Why we like the Nike NFL Pegasus 40:

We like the stylish shoe, an alternative to a typical team jersey or hoodie.

Pegasus 40 is a comfortable shoe, which offers support where we need it most.

The Buffaloes clean, cool team colors look good on this shoe.

'47 Brand

If you're new to '47 Brand, allow us to introduce one of our favorite fan gear brands. Offering high-quality materials with updated takes on vintage-inspired fan gear, the brand delivers must-have gear over and over. This Colorado Buffaloes logo hoodie is one of our favorite Buffaloes hoodies of the season. It's well-made and midweight, perfect for fall's cooler temps and cheering on the coolest team in college football this season.

Why we like '47 Brand Colorado Buffaloes hoodie:

This hoodie is made from midweight fleece, which means we can wear it as the temps cool and the season heats up.

We like the bold team graphics and the quality of the materials.

Fanatics

It's hard to remember "LBP" -- that's life before Coach Prime. The former NFL and MLB star burst onto the college football scene, disrupting two college football programs, highlighting the (often overlooked) talent at HBCUs, ruffling feathers, all while chalking up wins. The Coach Prime bandwagon is filled with meme-able quotes.

Sanders told the world "we coming" when he left Jackson State for Colorado in December, 2022. Just one of many memorable Coach Prime catch phrases, Nike's captured a moment in time with this T-shirt. We're here for it.

Why we like the Nike "We Coming" T-Shirt:

We like the lightweight tee for warmer game days.

Coach Prime is the most interesting person in college football right now -- his quotes are indelible.

Nike makes quality T-shirts.

Tailgate in style: Colorado Buffaloes Quad Chair

Fanatics

Showing up for the Buffaloes doesn't stop at jerseys and tees. Why not tailgate in style with a Buffaloes branded quad chair. Currently on sale, this Colorado Buffaloes portable chair is now $39 (reduced from $52).

This durable, foldable chair features two arm rests, mesh pockets for water and bold screen print graphics on the back and front.

Why we like the Colorado Buffaloes Quad Chair:

This durable chair comes with a carrying case and shoulder strap.

Quad chairs are perfect for tailgate parties, watching kids' sports, camping and backyard BBQs.

We like the sale price.

Fan gear for pets: Colorado Buffaloes dog collar

Amazon

We'd hate to leave our must trusted companion out of the fun so we're pressing "add to cart" on this Colorado Buffaloes dog collar.

Why we like the Colorado Buffaloes dog collar:

This dog collar features an easy-on-and-off clip.

This dog collar lets your dog rep your favorite team, too.

