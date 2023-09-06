Apple

If you just snagged an Apple Watch 8 while it was on sale for Labor Day, you're probably impatiently waiting to get your hands on the new watch to start trying out the new features. We recommend adding a few cool accessories to unlock even more cool features. With a new body temperature sensor, enhanced sleep tracking, crash detection and the ability to take an ECG on demand, you might be thinking, "what more could this watch possibly do?"

(By the way, if you didn't get your shopping done over Labor Day weekend, you still have a chance to get your hands on the Apple Watch 8 at a 22% discount on Amazon.)

From a watch charger that fits on your keyring to a blood pressure cuff that syncs to your watch, these are our favorite accessories for leveling up your new Apple Watch 8. Most of these will also work with the new Apple Watch Ultra, too (which is also on sale right now).

A portable charger that fits on your keyring: Compact magnetic iWatch charger

Amazon

The most important way to get the most out of your Apple Watch 8 is to make sure it's always charged. And this 4.4-star rated portable charger has to be the coolest way to do just that. The handy device slips right onto your keyring (or clips to a belt loop) and features a magnetic charger that's compatible with the Apple Watch 8, the Apple Watch Ultra, and a few earlier generations stretching all the way back to the Apple Watch 2.

When fully charged itself, it can provide at least one full charge to your Apple Watch 8, which makes it the perfect accessory for an emergency charge if you leave the house without charging your Apple Watch 8. You can get the charger for just $20 on Amazon right now (reduced from $25).

What we like about the compact magnetic iWatch charger:

The compact design can fit on your keyring, in your wallet, or be clipped to a belt loop.

The charger can provide one full charge to your Apple Watch, so it's handy for emergencies.

It's compatible with multiple versions of the Apple Watch so you can help your friends out in a pinch, too

Amazon

The Apple AirPods 2 Pro are a natural match for your Apple Watch 8. After all, they're literally made for each other so they pair together seamlessly. Plus, these 4.7-star rated earbuds come with top-of-the-line noise cancelation, up to 30 hours of battery life, and a sweat-resistant design that makes them great for the gym.

And don't forget the most important feature of any earbud: audio quality. The Airpods Pro 2 earbuds feature dynamic spatial audio that uses head tracking technology to move the sound with you. You'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action of the show you're watching while you're on your exercise bike or front row at the concert when you put on your favorite workout music.

Grab a pair now while they're still on sale for just $199 (reduced from $249).

What we like about the Apple AirPods Pro 2:

The sweat resistant design lets you listen to music while you work out.

The dynamic, spatial audio technology fully immerses you in your favorite music.

Powerful noise cancelation helps you tune out distractions and focus on your workout.

A smart water bottle that syncs with your watch: Hidrate Spark Pro

Amazon

Drinking as much water as you're supposed to in a day is easier said than done. You can take a full water bottle with you to work in the morning, but even with the best of intentions, you might make it to the end of the day only to realize you've barely taken a sip.

The Hidrate Spark Pro was designed to end that struggle. The color-changing bottom provides a visual reminder to stay hydrated by lighting up when it's time to take a sip. A sensor on the bottom keeps track of how much water you drink and syncs that information to an app that you can install on your Apple Watch 8. You can also sync it with your Apple Health app to keep all your health and fitness data in one place.

What we like about the Hidrate Spark Pro:

Set your own custom hydration goal or use the one automatically calculated for you based on personal details like weight, age, activity level and more.

Get reminders on your Apple Watch in case you don't notice your blinking bottle.

You can easily log other beverages you drink through the day from your watch.

A digital blood pressure cuff that works with the Apple Health app: Withings BPM Connect

Amazon

The Withings BPM Connect is a clinically validated blood pressure cuff that tracks both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. The coolest part: It syncs that info straight to your Apple Health app using a WiFi or Bluetooth connection.

This makes regularly tracking your blood pressure almost effortless. And it makes it even easier to integrate that data with other key metrics you're tracking with your Apple Watch in the app, like heart rate, body temperature, blood oxygen levels, sleep, physical activity, hydration and more. Get an even more comprehensive picture of your heart health and easily share your blood pressure history with your doctor.

What we like about the Withings BPM Connect:

The portable cuff gives you accurate blood pressure readings on demand so you can track it monthly or even daily.

The cuff can sync to its own Health Mate App or to your Apple Health app.

The long lasting battery only needs to be charged about twice a year.

A no-touch digital thermometer: Withings Thermo

Amazon

The same company behind the digital blood pressure cuff also makes a contactless digital thermometer that gives instant and accurate readings. And it can also sync to your Apple Health app to easily track clinically accurate temperature data.

Use it when you're feeling sick to monitor your fever or track your temperature daily to catch early warning signs of an infection. For those who are tracking ovulation, the precision accuracy of this thermometer makes it easy to keep track of even minor fluctuations in body temperature so you can track your cycle.

What we like about the Withings Thermo:

The digital thermometer uses 16 infrared sensors for precision temperature readings down to a tenth of a degree.

Sync your temperature data to your Apple Health app.

The thermometer supports up to eight different users so you can use it for the whole family and easily keep your data synced to separate profiles.

An antimicrobial watch band: OtterBox All Day Band

Amazon

OtterBox is known for quality and durability and this Apple Watch band is no different. It's sweatproof, breathable and durable so you can wear it to the gym, the beach or even on that upcoming backpacking trip.

Best of all, it's antimicrobial so it won't gather bacteria like many watch bands do. For those who aren't as vigilant about cleaning their watch band—and, let's face it, there's a lot of us out there—that gives you a little more wiggle room in between washes to wear the band without worrying about bacteria buildup. Get the 4.3-star rated watch band for $18 on Amazon.

What we like about the OtterBox All Day Band:

The soft, flexible and breathable band is comfortable enough to wear while working out.

The antimicrobial material resists bacteria buildup, even if you're not the best at remembering to clean it.

The durable band is sweatproof, which makes it a solid option as your go-to workout watch band.

More top-rated Apple Watch 8 accessories on Amazon:

Related content on CBS Sports: