Samsung TVs offer top-of-the-line picture quality, features, and overall construction--and they usually have a price tag to match. So catching one of the brand's elusive sales is one of our favorite ways to get a best-in-class TV at a price that won't make your wallet recoil in fear. This Labor Day weekend is your moment. By snagging deep discounts available until Sept. 10, you can save up to $1,000 and get the TV you've been dreaming of.

That includes a wide selection of QLED and OLED TVs, offering unparalleled definition and a vibrant picture thanks to millions of independently lit pixels each capable of delivering millions of shades of color. Blacks are blacker. Whites are whiter. Purples are… purple-r.

Plus, most of this year's Samsung TVs come with its signature quantum 4K processor. The AI-powered chip can enhance every single scene to deliver 4K resolution, even when the source content is far from 4K. So you get crisp detail and rich texture no matter what you're watching. Honestly, with technology this advanced, it's no surprise that Samsung TVs are (usually) so expensive.

But that's what makes us even more excited about this Labor Day sale. You can upgrade your entertainment center just in time for football season and save hundreds of dollars while you're at it.

Save $1,000 on the Terrace Partial Sun TV for your back deck

Samsung's Terrace series gives sports fans the crystal clear picture of a QLED 4K TV in a durable, dust- and water-resistant frame that can handle your patio or deck. The anti-glare screen ensures you'll be able to see the screen no matter where you're sitting. Now you can bring everyone over to grill and watch the game without missing a single second of the action each time you have to check on the burgers or flip those steaks.

Right now, the partial sun version, meant for covered patios or other shaded areas is on sale for just $4,000 (reduced from $5,000). The full sun version has an anti-glare screen so powerful you'll still be able to see the action even when the TV is in direct sunlight. Normally priced at $10,000, the full sun version is just $6,500 during Labor Day.

Top features of the 65" Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K:

The dust and water resistant TV is built for the outdoors.

The QLED 4K technology offers crisp definition, vivid colors, and a bright picture even in the daylight.

The anti-glare screen lets viewers see a clear picture no matter where they're sitting.

Get 15% off the Serif QLED 4K TV that moves from room to room

If you don't want to keep a TV outside all year round but still want the option to host a backyard viewing party while the weather's nice, you need the Serif. This stylish TV comes with its own detachable easel stand, so you can easily take it anywhere you want, even out to the back patio, without worrying about where to set it.

The anti-glare has a matte display film to limit light reflection, so you'll get to enjoy the full detail of the QLED 4K TV no matter what time of day or where you've placed it. The 65" Serif is selling for just $1,700 during the Labor Day sale (reduced from $2,000). The 43" and 55" versions are also on sale right now.

Top features of the Serif QLED 4K, 65":

Watch the game anywhere in the house thanks to the portable design that comes with its own detachable stand.

The anti-glare screen with added matte display film offers maximum glare reduction while you watch.

A quantum 4K processor upgrades every scene to 4K resolution, no matter what the quality of the content source is.

Save $300 on the Frame QLED 4K that becomes a work of art after the game

Samsung's Frame TV is a brilliant high-resolution TV and work of art all in one. When you're not watching anything, you can switch it to Art Mode to display an art collection of your choice or your own photos and creations. The unique frame and well-hidden cables make it look like a real work of art. And when Sunday night rolls around, you can turn off Art Mode and turn on Sport Mode -- by which we mean put the game on and watch the action in all its QLED 4K glory.

The 65" Frame is on sale for $1,700 right now (reduced from $2,000) but you'll also find smaller and larger versions of the innovative TV on sale, with prices ranging from $900 for the 43" to $3,500 for the 85".

Top features of the Frame QLED 4K, 65":

The anti-reflection screen with matte display film eliminates virtually all glare so you can enjoy watching TV without distraction.

The Quantum HDR processor delivers blacker blacks, brighter whites, and all-around more vibrant color and precision detail.

Upload your own photos and artwork to display while it's in art mode.

The built-in motion sensor can conserve power by turning off art mode when no one's in the room.

Shop more great Samsung home entertainment deals:

