The Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is in full swing. Through July 17, the retailer is slashing prices on tons of premium sports equipment, tech, and more. We've already seen some major Prime Day deals on our favorite treadmills, headphones, and running shoes. But tennis players haven't been forgotten.

Along with tennis rackets and apparel, you'll find amazing Prime Day deals on some of the best tennis shoes on the market. Whether it's tennis, pickleball or racquetball that brings you to the court, you can upgrade your footwear for less during Amazon Prime Day this year.

We're tracking down all the best Prime Day discounts, including the best lightning deals and rival sales during Prime Day 2024. Whether you're trying to find the best Prime Day deals on tech, Prime Day sales on beauty and fashion finds or Prime Day deals on health and fitness equipment, our team of expert deal hunters has you covered.



All the best Amazon Prime Day deals on tennis shoes

Save on stylish performance sneakers that are perfect for the court with these major Prime Day deals on tennis shoes.

Best overall deal on tennis shoes: Wilson Rush Pro 4.0

Every element of the Wilson Rush Pro was built for long-lasting durability and performance. The outsole is made from Duralast rubber, an extra-strong, abrasion-resistant compound with great traction. Then, high-wear areas are further reinforced with added rubber overlays to prevent wear. Inside, the Ortholite EVA molded foam is a high-density cushioning that keeps your foot comfortable and won't flatten as quickly as lighter foams do.

During Amazon Prime Day, you'll save up to 40% on these premium hardcourt shoes. Get a pair for as low as $80 (reduced from $135).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Best deal on top-of-the-line tennis shoes: Mizuno Wave Exceed Tour 5 (30% off)

The Mizuno Wave Exceed Tour 5 is one of the most popular tennis shoes from Mizuno -- one of the most popular brands in tennis. You'll notice tons of details that make these shoes great for tennis, pickleball or any other sport played on a court.

That includes a 3D-Solid upper that manages to be both soft and structured. It stops your foot from moving from side to side, but it won't pinch or restrict your foot. D-Flex grooves in the midsole help trim down the weight of the shoe and improve flexibility without sacrificing stability. The DuRubber outsole is the most durable the brand offers, so this shoe can last, no matter how aggressively you play.

Right now, Amazon has slashed prices by up to 30% on the premium tennis shoes. Get a pair for as low as $94 (reduced from $135).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Adidas Gamecourt 2.0: Save 35%

The Adidas Gamecourt 2.0 is lightweight, breathable and durable. Built for flexibility, it's a solid tennis shoe for its price point. With padding around the heel, you get gentle support where you need it while allowing the rest of the upper to be flexible enough for you to move fluidly around the court. The outsole is made from Adiwear, the brand's high-wear material that's made to withstand scraping and sliding along hard courts.

Get a pair at Amazon while they're on sale for as low as $46 (reduced from $70).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

If you're willing to go back to the first-generation Adidas Gamecourt, you can save even more at the PGA Tour Superstore. Right now, the retailer is offering a rival Prime Day deal that slashes 43% off women's sizes of the earlier Adidas Gamecourt. So you can get a pair of comfortable tennis shoes for just $40.

Mizuno Wave Enforce AC (23% off)

The Exceed Tour 5 isn't the only great tennis shoe from Mizuno you can save on during Prime Day. We also found deep discounts on both men's and women's sizes of the Mizuno Wave Enforce AC. The signature wave plate in the midsole helps disperse energy to absorb impact shock and keep your foot stable when you plant it on the court.

Tennis players will also appreciate the responsive foam and breathable yet rigid upper that give you that balance of support and flexibility you need to play your best.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get a pair for just $107 (reduced from $140).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Cushy and versatile tennis shoes for 33% off: New Balance 515 V3

New Balance is synonymous with comfort. From walking shoes to gym shoes, the brand excels in making supportive, comfortable shoes that are tailored to the sport you're wearing them for. While the FuelCell 996 line (on sale at the PGA Tour Superstore right now) is our favorite New Balance shoe for the court, we're also fans of the 515 V3.

The durable rubber outsole gives you the traction you need while playing tennis or pickleball. The EVA foam midsole is lightweight yet soft enough to absorb the impact of each step. And the stylish look of the retro design doesn't hurt, either.

You can get a pair at Amazon during Prime Day for as low as $50 (reduced from $75).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Stylish and durable tennis shoes for 17% off: Fila Disruptor 2

The Fila Disruptor 2 is a trendy tennis shoe that performs well on the court and gets you noticed off of it. The synthetic leather upper and chunky sole make for a stylish shoe to pair with any casual outfit this summer.

As an athletic shoe, the rubber molded outsole and stabilizing structure are durable and supportive enough to move confidently on the court. The plush insole is removable so you can adjust the support and padding to meet your needs.

During Amazon Prime Day, the popular tennis shoe is on sale for up to 17% off. Get a pair for as low as $58.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Best rival Prime Day deals on tennis shoes

While we found plenty of great tennis shoe deals during the Amazon Prime Day 2024, the PGA Tour Superstore is offering some competing Prime Day deals on many of our favorite hard court shoes for both tennis and pickleball.

Save $30 an all-court tennis shoe: Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2

Nike

Lightweight and built for agility, the NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2 is a high-performance shoe built for all-court players who never stay in one place for long. The low-to-the-ground design of this stylish Nike shoe minimizes the overall weight and improves court feel underfoot. Other thoughtful design elements that are great for pickleball or tennis include the full-length foot frame to prevent unwanted sliding inside the shoe and the herringbone traction on the outsole so you can grip the court when you need to without feeling stuck or restricted.

Get the Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2 at the PGA Tour Superstore for as low as $100 (reduced from $130).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Top budget-friendly tennis shoe deal: Asics Gel-Game 9

PGA Tour Superstore

The biggest selling point on the Asics Gel-Game 9 is the brand's signature gel-infused EVA foam midsole that absorbs shock better than just about any other midsole technology on the market.

While the gel melts away shock, the EVA foam adds a springiness that lets you move quickly and abruptly around the court. That comfortable midsole is reinforced with Asics' Trusstic technology which prevents twisting during movement to keep your foot stable.

Regularly listed at $90, the Asics Gel-Game 9 shoes are a steal while they're on sale at the PGA Tour Superstore for as low as $60.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Top tennis shoe deal for women: New Balance FuelCell 996v4.5

New Balance

In addition to being lightweight and breathable, this New Balance shoe adds thick cushioning in the midsole and around the ankle to keep you comfortable without restricting movement.

A more responsive midsole helps you move quickly while added structure in the upper prevents your foot from sliding during abrupt movements. That way, you can launch from position to position and then plant your feet with confidence.

Only women's sizes are on sale at the PGA Tour Superstore. Get a pair for $100 (reduced from $130).