Top deals on road bikes and performance bikes

Hit the road this summer with a brand new road bike or performance bike by taking advantage of these amazing Amazon Prime Day deals.

Best indoor cycling deals

Just in case you can't hit the road everyday, you can virtually hit the road from the comfort of your own home thanks to terrific indoor cycling deals.

Peloton invite-only Prime Day deal: Save 30% on a Peloton bike

Amazon Prime members can get exclusive savings on the Peloton Original bike by taking advantage of the e-tailer's invite-only Peloton deal.

Here's how it works: Starting last year, Amazon introduced invite-only Prime Day deals. Prime members can tap the "request invite" button on the right side of the product page for the Peloton Original bike, which features a touch screen with two speakers on the back, adjustable seat and handlebars, and an easy-access holder for two hand weights behind the bike's seat.

We're big Peloton fans, taking full advantage of the platform's in depth library of indoor cycling classes and Pilates, yoga and weight training classes. This Peloton bike invite-only Prime Day deal is one of the deepest markdowns we've seen on the bike, one worth taking advantage of while it lasts.

Prime members aren't guaranteed an invitation to take advantage of the Peloton bike deal, which slashes the price of the bike by a whopping 30%, but only Prime members can request an invite. If your invitation request is accepted, you'll receive an email or mobile push notification.

The Peloton Original Prime Day invite-only deal is $1,011, reduced from $1,445.

Top budget-friendly deals on bikes

Getting outside for a cycling adventure doesn't have to break the bank thanks to these Prime Day budget friendly deals on bikes.

A beginner-friendly mountain bike under $200: Huffy Stone Mountain

The Huffy Stone Mountain is a hardtail mountain bike that is lightweight and offers good traction for navigating trails. Use it to get a feel for the sport and then upgrade to a mountain bike better specialized to the kind of trails you really want to tackle. Then, pass this Huffy Stone Mountain on to a friend or teen who's curious about mountain biking.

A bestseller on Amazon, this budget mountain bike is on sale during Prime Day for as low as $195 (reduced from $230).

Royalbaby Freestyle Kids Bike: $132 (save 22%)

Designed with the BMX spirit in mind, Royalbaby's freestyle bike is perfect for 4-7 year olds looking for fun and freedom. The seat and handlebar are fully adjustable, making room as kids grow taller. The water bottle holder helps kids stay hydrated on the go, and the pedals are designed for a smooth ride.

The bike comes 95% assembled with all the tools and instructions you'll need included in the box.

This bike $132 for Prime Day, reduced from $170.

Schwinn Mikko Beach Cruiser: $280 (save $77)

Schwinn's Mikko beach cruiser is a stylish and durable bike for cruising around your neighborhood or, of course, the beach.

The wide, dual-spring padded seat is spacious and comfortable for long, leisure rides. The rear coaster brake makes braking as easy as pedaling backward. The single-speed drivetrain gives you one less component to worry about on your bike--but also makes this best for flatter, easier rides.

This stylish single-speed cruiser from Schwinn is currently 22% off for Prime members. Get it for $280 at Amazon, reduced from $357.

Shop more budget-friendly cycling deals

Top deals on high-performance bikes

Prime Day is also hosting top deals on high-performance bikes to take your cycling experience to the next level.

Save $100 on a long-range electric bike: Lectric XP 3.0

Featuring 20-inch wheels and an adjustable seat height ranging from 28 to 40 inches, this folding electric bike is suitable for riders of all heights.

The 500-watt motor boasts a top speed of 28 mph and a range of up to 65 miles. The powerful electric bike also boasts 180mm hydraulic disc brakes for better stopping power in both wet and dry conditions.

Right now, you can get this 4.4-star-rated folding electric bike at Amazon for $1,099 (reduced from $1,199).

Schwinn Volare hybrid sports road bike: $438 (save 17%)

This 4-star rated Schwinn bike gets "awesome" reviews from buyers who like the value and performance for the price. The 17-inch frame and rigid form fit rides from 5 feet 4 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall.

The bike features a swift and seamless gear change with the Shimano 21-speed EZ-Fire trigger shifters and rear derailleur. It features alloy disc brakes, a flat style handlebar and sport riding seat.

This bike requires partially assembled, and will require a Philips head screwdriver, Allen wrench (4 to 8 millimeters), adjustable wrench and pair of pliers with cable cutting ability.

Prime members can get this bike at Amazon for $414 (reduced from $530).

Shop more high performance bike deals

Best deals on bike tires and pumps

Get safe, durable and high-performance tires and pumps on sale for Prime Day.

Cycplus tiny portable bike pump: $110 (save 35%)

Portable and easy to store, this tiny bike pump only needs 20 minutes to fully charge. With a full charge, it can inflate two 700*25C tires from 0 to 80 PSI.

Compatible with both Schrader valve and Presta valves, this pump works with one-button operation and easily slips into a pocket or bag.

This bike pump is on sale for $72, reduced from $110.

Bicycle accessories on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Save big on bicycle accessories you've been waiting to buy all year.

Bell Right Up 350 3-Bicycle platform hitch rack: $172 (save 23%)

A sturdy, durable bike rack, that easily carries three bikes from 12" to 29", this rack folds up and is easy to store when not in use. It fits 1.25-inch and two-inch receivers with hoops and accommodates tires up to three inches wide.

The rack tilts away from the car, allowing access to your trunk without having to remove the rack from the car. It earns 4.3 stars on Amazon.

Regularly priced at $223, this bike rack is on sale at Amazon for $172.

Fox Racing mountain bike tailgate cover 2.0: $102 (save 45%)

This tailgate cover (33.5 by 54 by 16 inches) pads your tailgate, protecting it from scratches and dings. Your rear view camera and tailgate handle will remain accessible even with the cover on, thanks to the folding flap. There are five webbing straps for attachment.

This tailgate cover earns 4.5 stars on Amazon.

Regularly priced at $185, the camo green tailgate cover is now $102.

Shop more Prime Day cycling accessory deals

There are more terrific Prime Day deals on cycling accessories.