Caitlin Clark continues to make history, with the Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever jersey selling more on draft night than any player in any sport in the company's history. Clark was selected by Indiana as the top pick in the WNBA Draft last Monday after becoming a household name during her record-breaking college career at Iowa. She is the NCAA's all-time leading scorer and was a major reason why a record 18.9 million viewers tuned in to the women's national championship game.

The Hawkeyes made back-to-back trips to the national title game, losing to LSU in 2023 and unbeaten South Carolina this year. Clark won the John R. Wooden Award and made an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in the days following the national championship. She is reportedly working with several major companies regarding potential endorsement deals, so Clark's fame is only going to grow. The bottom line: Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark jerseys are going to be in high demand. Iowa has already announced that it will be retiring her No. 22 jersey. Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever jerseys are available now.

Indiana already has 36 of its 40 games scheduled for national television this season, with its superstar set to boost ratings across the league. The demand for Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever jerseys is astronomical. Fanatics has Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark jerseys that everyone wants, so if you're looking to show your support for one of the world's most popular women's basketball players, now is the time to do it and get your Caitlin Clark jerseys.

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Nike unisex explorer edition player jersey-navy

Fanatics

The Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever WNBA Draft explorer edition jersey is the perfect addition to any Indiana Fever gear collection.

The jersey is available for preat Fanatics for $99.99

Why we like the Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever explorer edition jersey:

The lightweight jersey has heat-sealed tackle twill applique namelplate, numbers and team graphics

This official jersey displays the team's identity in high-quality Indiana Fever graphics across the front, while the Dri-Fit technology wicks away moisture



Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Stadium Essentials Unisex 2024 WNBA Draft First Pick Verbiage T-Shirt - Navy

Fanatics

The Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Stadium Essentials Unisex 2024 WNBA Draft First Pick Verbiage T-Shirt is another must-have for any Indiana Fever basketball fan.

The shirt is available at Fanatics for $35.99.

Why we like the Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Stadium Essentials T-Shirt:

It is officially licensed and has crisp Indiana Fever and WNBA graphics.



The short-sleeve, standard-fit design and machine washable fabric make it a comfortable and easy to maintain shirt that comes in sizes small through 2XL.

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Nike unisex pullover hoodie-navy

Fanatics

Fans can celebrate Caitlin Clark in cold weather with the unisex pullover hoodie the features Clark's name and number.

The hoodie is available at Fanatics for $84.99.

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Nike unisex pullover hoodie

The midweight hoodie makes it ideal for cool temperatures, but it can be worn in moderate weather as well.



It is made out of 100% cotton and is officially licensed with Clark's name and number.