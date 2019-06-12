Pardy will hang up his skates and end his playing career, Robin Short of The Telegram reports.

Pardy was selected by the Flames in the sixth round of the 2004 NHL Draft and went on to play in 342 NHL games with Calgary, Dallas, Buffalo, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Nashville. The blueliner spent the 2018-19 campaign with ECHL Newfoundland after one season overseas. The 35-year-old recorded four goals, 48 helpers and 269 PIM in his NHL career.