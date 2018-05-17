Payerl signed a one-year contract with German club Augsburger on Thursday.

Payerl spent the 2017-18 campaign on a minor-league deal with AHL Providence, where he notched 17 points in 44 contests. Undrafted coming out of the OHL, the center signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Penguins in 2012, but made just two NHL appearances for the organization. The 27-year-old's two seasons with AHL Milwaukee were the most successful of his career (a combined 67 points), but it wasn't enough to earn a shot with the Predators. If he can impress with the Panthers this upcoming season, we may not have seen the last of Payerl in North America.