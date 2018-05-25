Adam Vay: Inks one-way deal to play in Kazakhstan
Vay signed a one-way contract with Saryarka Karaganda of the Supreme Hockey League on Friday.
Vay is likely an unfamiliar name in most fantasy hockey circles. Despite signing a two-year, entry-level contract with the Wild in May of 2016, the goaltender was largely confined to playing in the ECHL with the Rapid City Rush. He recorded a 13-17-2 record, 3.29 GAA and .907 save percentage in that league and only had a cup of coffee with AHL Iowa last season. There have been plenty of instances where players of his ilk ultimately return to the North American stage, but either way, he's a 24-year-old backstop with a lot to prove at any rank.
