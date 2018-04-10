Alexei Bereglazov: Contract terminated
Bereglazov was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract, according to agent Dan Milstein.
Bereglazov signed with the Rangers in April of 2017 and is already jumping ship a year later. The Russian was expected to spent some time playing in North America this season, but after just 13 games with AHL Hartford, was shipped back to KHL Magnitogorsk, where he spent the rest of the year. It seems unlikely another club will give the 23-year-old a look heading into 2018-19, although fantasy owners in deeper dynasty leagues may want to monitor his status.
