Andrew Bodnarchuk: Signs with German club
Bodnarchuk agreed to terms on a deal with DEL side Red Bull Munich on Monday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
Selected by the Bruins in the fifth round of the 2006 NHL Draft, Bodnarchuk has played in 42 NHL contests split between Boston, Columbus and Colorado. Last season, the blueliner notched 21 points in 73 outings with AHL Texas. Without an NHL deal in hand, the 29-year-old will make his first foray into European hockey.
