Artyom Zub: Nearing NHL decision
Zub has reportedly narrowed down his choices of NHL offers to just two teams, including the Ottawa Senators, per Darren Dreger of TSN.
Zub racked up 13 goals and nine helpers in 57 games for SKA St. Petersburg this year, both career highs for the 24-year-old. With the KHL canceling the remainder of its season, the blueliner could look to join a club this year if the NHL opts to resume regular-season contests. Otherwise, Zub should be a near lock for an NHL roster ahead of the 2020-21 campaign and could provide underrated fantasy value.
