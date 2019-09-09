Bob Sanguinetti: Returning to Europe
Sanguinetti signed a one-year contract with DEL club Red Bull Munchen on Monday.
Sanguinetti made his return to North America last season by helping AHL Charlotte win the Calder Cup, but will head back to Europe for the upcoming season. This likely marks the end of any hope the 31-year-old has of returning to the NHL, where he played in 45 games for New York and Carolina.
