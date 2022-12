Eisbaren Berlin has announced that Guhle has decided to retire.

Guhle played in seven games with the Deutsche Eishockey Liga team prior to calling it career due to personal reasons. The 25-year-old blueliner had 14 points, 70 blocks and 54 hits in 65 career NHL contests with Buffalo and Anaheim. Guhle appeared in six games for the Ducks last season.