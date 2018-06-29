Brendan Ranford: Signs one-year deal with German club
Ranford signed a one-year contract with Berlin Eisbaren of the DEL league in Germany on Friday.
Ranford -- who was Philadelphia's 2010 seventh-round (209th overall) draft pick -- ultimately latched on with the Stars organization and made his NHL debut in the 2014-15 season. However, he was limited to one game at hockey's highest level before deciding to take his talents overseas.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...