Ranford signed a one-year contract with Berlin Eisbaren of the DEL league in Germany on Friday.

Ranford -- who was Philadelphia's 2010 seventh-round (209th overall) draft pick -- ultimately latched on with the Stars organization and made his NHL debut in the 2014-15 season. However, he was limited to one game at hockey's highest level before deciding to take his talents overseas.

