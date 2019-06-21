Brooks Macek: Returning to Europe
Macek agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg (KHL) on Friday.
Macek joined the Golden Knights organization last summer on a one-year, two-way contract, but was never able to earn a call-up to Vegas. Instead the center spent the year in the minors with AHL Chicago, for which he tallied 26 goals and 34 helpers in 64 outings. Despite the strong performance in the AHL, the German will return to Europe and give the KHL a try. Another solid year overseas could see the 27-year-old make his way back to North America.
