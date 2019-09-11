Higgins will return to Vancouver as an assistant director of player development, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Higgins -- who hasn't played since the 2015-16 season -- saw action in 711 games for Montreal, New York, Calgary, Florida, and Vancouver over the course of his 12-year NHL career. Along the way, the winger notched 165 goals and 168 assists, including 10 short-handed markers.