McCartney (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

McCartney started the season on the injured reserve list. Now that he's healthy he can continue his development in the minors. He had 18 goals and 35 points in 57 AHL games in 2021-22. He also appeared in two games with Arizona last season, recording two shots and seven hits while averaging 14:03 of ice time.