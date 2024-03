Crotty was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Monday.

Crotty's demotion could be an indication that Josh Brown (illness) will be ready to play against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. In his NHL debut Sunday, the 24-year-old Crotty recorded four this, two blocks and a minus-1 rating in just 10:03 of ice time. In the minors, the Ottawa native has managed just 12 points in 45 contests, so don't expect him to offer much in the way of fantasy value moving forward.