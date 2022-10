Guenther will make his NHL debut Saturday versus Boston, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Guenther is an exciting prospect who Arizona took with the No. 9 pick in the 2021 draft. He's got a lot of offensive upside, but it remains to be seen if he'll play a big enough role with the Coyotes to make an immediate impact. The Coyotes can play him for up to nine games before this would count as the first season of his entry-level deal, so he's still playing to earn a permanent spot on the roster.